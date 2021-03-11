American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) versus PPL (NYSE:PPL) Head to Head Comparison

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PPL pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PPL has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PPL and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 9 6 0 2.40 American Electric Power 1 3 10 0 2.64

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential upside of 24.34%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $91.46, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Given PPL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than American Electric Power.

Risk & Volatility

PPL has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPL and American Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.77 billion 2.72 $1.75 billion $2.45 11.21 American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.59 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.15

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than PPL. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 21.93% 13.76% 3.91% American Electric Power 12.82% 10.19% 2.66%

Summary

PPL beats American Electric Power on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 2 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

