American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Douglas E. Buckminster Sells 32,833 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AXP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 160,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,973. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
