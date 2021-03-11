American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Douglas E. Buckminster Sells 32,833 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AXP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 160,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,973. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.