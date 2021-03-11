American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in American Express by 73.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 72.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 110,631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 29.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 50.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

