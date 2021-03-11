American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, an increase of 637.3% from the February 11th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,658,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Green stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 17,412,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,657,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. American Green has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About American Green
Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.