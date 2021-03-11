American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, an increase of 637.3% from the February 11th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,658,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Green stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 17,412,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,657,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. American Green has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get American Green alerts:

About American Green

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.