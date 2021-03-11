American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 78.5% in February

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the February 11th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $3.09 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHOTF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

