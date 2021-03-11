American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CL King began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

AOUT stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 133,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $19,515,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

