American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOUT. CLSA began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. 133,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,158. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

