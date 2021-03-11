American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Position Increased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.40% of American Public Education worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Public Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APEI. B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of APEI traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.39. 2,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,313. The company has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

