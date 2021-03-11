American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $31.89. 169,972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 120,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Several research firms recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

