American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.
Shares of AREC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.
