American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Resources in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

