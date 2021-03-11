American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $24.41 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $673.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Superconductor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,186,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

