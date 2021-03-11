American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 200.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $198.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

