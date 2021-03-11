American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $198.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

