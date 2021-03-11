American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

AMWL stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. American Well has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 222,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $5,868,887.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,010,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,714,307.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

