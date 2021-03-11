AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Critical Survey

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. AMETEK pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMETEK pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Danaher has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and AMETEK has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Danaher and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 18.05% 12.94% 5.92% AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55%

Volatility and Risk

Danaher has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Danaher shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danaher and AMETEK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $17.91 billion 8.47 $3.01 billion $4.42 48.17 AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.53 $861.30 million $4.19 29.53

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than AMETEK. AMETEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Danaher and AMETEK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 2 12 0 2.86 AMETEK 0 2 8 0 2.80

Danaher presently has a consensus price target of $237.07, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. AMETEK has a consensus price target of $109.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.19%. Given Danaher’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Danaher is more favorable than AMETEK.

Summary

Danaher beats AMETEK on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables. This segment also offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; and filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and life sciences companies, as well as universities, medical schools and research institutions, and various industrial manufacturers. The Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and molecular diagnostics products. This segment offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, consumables, software, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage ultra-pure, potable, industrial, waste, ground, source, and ocean water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides instruments, software, services, and consumables for various color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking, coding, and traceability applications for consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.