Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $230.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.87 and its 200 day moving average is $235.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 267,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

