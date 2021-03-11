AMO Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $16.57 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. AMO Coin has a market cap of $16.57 million and $1.59 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00703987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,606,519,131 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

