Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

Amyris stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

