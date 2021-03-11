Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.88% from the company’s current price.

AMRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). On average, analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.