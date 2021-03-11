Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) PT Raised to $33.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after buying an additional 2,977,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,720 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Amyris by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 80.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

