Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 11th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

