Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.39). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMS. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

ADMS stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744 over the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

