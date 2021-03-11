Analysts Anticipate Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,388. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

