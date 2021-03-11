Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

