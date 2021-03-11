Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

