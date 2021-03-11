Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.72. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

AGR stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,187,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 870,823 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,499,000 after purchasing an additional 309,282 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

