Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $295.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.66 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $257.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,775,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 180.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 168,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

