Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report sales of $122.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $122.03 million. Five9 posted sales of $95.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $520.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.09 million to $521.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $612.07 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $624.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $2,107,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,184,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,694,389. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 43.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $160.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.21. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.