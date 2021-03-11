Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $894.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post sales of $894.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $959.60 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of COOP opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

