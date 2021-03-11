Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report sales of $610.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.48 million and the highest is $615.13 million. Primerica posted sales of $541.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $151.68 on Thursday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average of $129.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

