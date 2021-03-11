Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (CHEF, CHFFF, CLMT, CPTA, CRPJY, CSR, CULP, DCO, DLGNF, DNMR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 9th:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Everbright International Limited provides environmental solutions primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Germany. It offers waste-to-energy, water restoration, biomass integrated utilization, hazardous waste treatment, photovoltaic energy, wind power, environmental protection engineering, technological research and development, environmental protection equipment manufacturing services. China Everbright International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CR Power) is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Thermal Power; Renewable Energy; and Coal Mining. Thermal Power is CR Power’s strategic development priority, focusing on developing large-scale coastal thermal power plants, heat and power cogeneration plants, and coal-electricity integration projects. CR Power maintains the position of an industry leader as it continuously improves energy utilization efficiency and reduces emission. Renewable Energy segment is engaged in wind power generation, hydroelectric power generation and photovoltaic power generation, as well as the sales of electricity. Coal Mining segment is engaged in the mining of coal mines, as well as the sales of coal. CR Power’s coal business, mainly located in Shanxi, Henan, Hunan, Jiangsu, Inner Mongolia, Guizhou and other provinces, produces, processes and also distributes high-quality coal resources. “

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

