Analysts Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Avnet posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after purchasing an additional 596,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,067,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 801.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.13. 46,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

