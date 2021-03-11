Analysts Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post sales of $213.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.92 million and the lowest is $210.50 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $904.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $907.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $980.90 million, with estimates ranging from $975.50 million to $986.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

