Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 390%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $22.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

