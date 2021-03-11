Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report $202.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.37 million to $220.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $218.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $989.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.11 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $105.93 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.48.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

