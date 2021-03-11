Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.70 Million

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce $59.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.20 million to $72.80 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $228.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $318.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $270.96 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $328.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

