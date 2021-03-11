Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.16 Million

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce sales of $20.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.57 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $83.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $80.86 million to $85.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $379.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

