Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Medallion Financial posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

