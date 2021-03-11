Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Announce $2.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.84. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 740%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,543,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,652,908.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,966,015 shares of company stock worth $612,546,671. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $19,849,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

