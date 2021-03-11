Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.58). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

SGMS stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after purchasing an additional 183,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $91,278,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

