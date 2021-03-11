Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Umpqua reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 446.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,503,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 781,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

