Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (ABSSF, BKBEF, BSRTF, CDDRF, FSM, HCCI, LIMAF, NUVCF, PBKOF, SAWLF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 11th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $28.00 to $30.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)

had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.75 to $2.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $1.25 to $2.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $12.75 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.25 to $12.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $23.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $90.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $8.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $54.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

