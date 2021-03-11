Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (ABSSF, BKBEF, BSRTF, CDDRF, FSM, HCCI, LIMAF, NUVCF, PBKOF, SAWLF)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 11th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $28.00 to $30.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.75 to $2.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $1.25 to $2.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $12.75 to $13.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.25 to $12.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $23.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $90.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $8.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $54.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.