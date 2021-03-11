Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (ABC, AETUF, ARESF, ATCO, CKN, ESVIF, FRHLF, FUBO, GMDA, GOCO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 9th:

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Abcam plc (ABCL) alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.25 to $13.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $1.40. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $8.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $12.25 to $12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $46.00 to $48.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $68.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $34.00 to $38.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $8.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price increased by CIBC from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc (ABCL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc (ABCL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.