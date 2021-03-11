Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intertek Group (IKTSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) recently:

3/8/2021 – Intertek Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/3/2021 – Intertek Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/24/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/22/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/11/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/11/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/9/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/3/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/2/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/28/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/27/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/27/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/14/2021 – Intertek Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/13/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/13/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $74.12. 5,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.