Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Valeo (VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS: VLEEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – Valeo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – Valeo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2021 – Valeo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Valeo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/25/2021 – Valeo was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2021 – Valeo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/19/2021 – Valeo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/19/2021 – Valeo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2021 – Valeo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/12/2021 – Valeo was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Valeo SA has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

