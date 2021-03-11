Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Flowserve (FLS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $44.00.

1/27/2021 – Flowserve had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

1/20/2021 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FLS stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,877. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Flowserve Co alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $55,395,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.