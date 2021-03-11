Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

2/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/19/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

2/18/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

2/15/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/13/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

2/12/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

2/8/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

RBGLY stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.