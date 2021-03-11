Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vivendi (VIVHY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vivendi (OTCMKTS: VIVHY):

3/8/2021 – Vivendi had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/5/2021 – Vivendi had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/4/2021 – Vivendi was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/1/2021 – Vivendi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2021 – Vivendi was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/29/2021 – Vivendi had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/26/2021 – Vivendi is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Vivendi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Vivendi had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Vivendi had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – Vivendi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. Vivendi SA has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $37.23.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

