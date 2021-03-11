Analysts Set Expectations for United Internet AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for United Internet in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Internet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

UDIRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UDIRF stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

