Analysts Set Expectations for United Internet AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for United Internet in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Internet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
UDIRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About United Internet
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.
