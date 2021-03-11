Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (BNR, CEMI, HEN3, JET, NG, OFS, OMVJF, RUTH, SGC, SY1)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 11th:

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €85.50 ($100.59) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £120.80 ($157.83) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £122 ($159.39) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) was given a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Superior Uniform Group manufactures and sells a wide range of uniforms, corporate I.D., career apparel and accessories for the hospital and healthcare fields; hotels; fast food and other restaurants; and public safety, industrial, transportation and commercial markets, as well as corporate and resort embroidered sportswear. (Press Release) “

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €29.60 ($34.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

